Q4 2020 Regis Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Biz McShane Murphy - Regis Corporation - AVP of Finance



Thank you, Ryan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining us. On the call with me today, we have Hugh Sawyer, our Chief Executive Officer; Kersten Zupfer, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Eric Bakken, President of our Franchise segment; and Amanda Rusin, our General Counsel.



Before turning the call over to Hugh, there are a few housekeeping items I'd like to address. First, today's earnings release and conference call include forward-looking statements within the private -- within the meaning of the Private Securities