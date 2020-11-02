Q1 2021 Regis Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Biz McShane Murphy - Regis Corporation - AVP of Finance



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On the call with me today, we have Felipe Athayde, our Chief Executive Officer; Kersten Zupfer, the Chief Financial Officer; Eric Bakken, President of our Franchise segment; and Amanda Rusin, our General Counsel.



