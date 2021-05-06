Q3 2021 Regis Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Biz McShane Murphy - Regis Corporation - AVP of Finance



Thank you for joining the Regis Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) After the prepared remarks by our Chief Executive Officer, Felipe Athayde; and Chief Financial Officer, Kersten Zupfer, we will have time for questions. (Operator Instructions) Joining Felipe and Kersten are Amanda Rusin, our General Counsel; and Jim Lain, our Portfolio of Brands, President. I am your host Biz McShane, AVP Finance. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



Before turning the call over to Felipe, I would like to remind everyone that the language on forward-looking statements, included our earnings release and 8-K filing also apply to our comment made on the call today. These documents can be found on our website www.regiscorp.com/investor-relations along with any reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures mentioned on today's call with their corresponding GAAP measures.



With that, I will now turn the call over to