Nov 04, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Biz McShane Murphy - Regis Corporation - AVP of Finance
Good morning, and thank you for joining the Regis First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). After the prepared remarks, by our Chief Executive Officer, Felipe Athayde; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kersten Zupfer, we will have time for questions. (Operator Instructions). Joining Felipe and Kersten on this call, we have Matt Doctor, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer; Amanda Rusin, our General Counsel; and Jim Lain, our President of Franchise Operations.
I'm your host Biz McShane, Vice President and Controller. As a reminder, the conference call is being recorded. Before turning the call over to Felipe, I would like to remind everyone that the language on forward-looking statements included in our earnings release and 8-K filing also apply to our comments made on the call today. These documents can be found on our website, www.regiscorp.com/investorrelations, along with any
Q1 2022 Regis Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 04, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...