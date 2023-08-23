Aug 23, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Biz McShane Murphy - Regis Corporation - VP & Corporate Controller
Good morning, and thank you for joining the Regis Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) The prepared remarks by our President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Doctor; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kersten Zupfer, are accompanied by slides to help participants follow along. (Operator Instructions) I'm your host, Biz McShane, Vice President and Corporate Controller, and I would like to remind everyone that this conference is being recorded.
Please be aware that the language on forward-looking statements included in our earnings release and 8-K filing also apply to our comments made on the call today. These documents, along with our presentation today, can be found on our website at www.regiscorp.com/investorrelations, along with a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures mentioned on today's call with our corresponding GAAP measures.
With that, I will now
Q4 2023 Regis Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 23, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...