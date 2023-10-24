Regis Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Kersten Zupfer - Regis Corporation - Executive Vice President, CFO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Kersten Zupfer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Regis Corporation. I would like to welcome you to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Regis Corporation. I will now call the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to order. Before we begin the formal business portion of the meeting, I'd like to introduce you to the members of the Regis Corporation Board of Directors who are standing for election.



They are Lockie Andrews, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Catalyst Consulting; Nancy Benacci, former Head of Equity Research of KeyBanc Capital Markets; David Grissen, former Group President, Americas of Marriott International, Inc.; Mark Light, Executive Chairman of Bedrock Manufacturing; Michael Mansbach, founder of Granite Stairway Advisors LLC; Michael Merriman, Consumer Products, Consultants; Ann Rhoades, President of People, Inc; and our President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Doctor.



I would also like to introduce Tony Carideo