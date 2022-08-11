Q2 2022 Rigetti Computing Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Rigetti Computing second-quarter 2022 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Polly Pearson with Sharon Merrill Associates. Please go ahead.



Polly Pearson - Sharon Merrill Associates - IR



Thank you, operator, and good evening, everyone. Today we will be reviewing Rigetti's second-quarter 2022 earnings results. With me here is Chad Rigetti, Founder and CEO of Rigetti Computing; and Brian Sereda, CFO.



Before I turn the call over, I'd like to point out that this call and Rigetti's Q2 press release, contain forward-looking statements concerning current expectations, objectives, and underlying assumptions regarding future operating results. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described.



Also, in an effort to provide useful information to investors, comments