Q3 2023 Rigetti Computing Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Rigetti Computing third-quarter 2023 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Subodh Kulkarni. Please go ahead.



Subodh Kulkarni - Rigetti Computing, Inc. - President & CEO



Good afternoon and thank you for participating in Rigetti's earnings conference call covering the third quarter of 2023. Joining me today is Jeff Bertelsen, our CFO, who will review our results in some detail following my overview. Our CTO, David Rivas, is also here to participate in the Q&A session. We will be pleased to answer your questions at the conclusion of our remarks.



We would like to point out that this call and Rigetti's Q3 2023 press release contain forward-looking statements regarding current expectations, objectives, and underlying assumptions regarding our outlook and future operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of