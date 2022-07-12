Jul 12, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Mark Moran -



Greetings, and welcome to RCI Hospitality Holdings Third Quarter Sales Twitter Spaces call. We have a short presentation that you can find on the RCI Twitter feed or the company's website. On the website, click the Company and Investor Relations information tab under the RCI logo. That will take you to the company and investor info page. Scroll down and you'll find the link.



Now turn with me please to Slide 2 of our presentation. Today's speakers from management are Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality; Travis Reese, Executive Vice President; and Bradley Chhay, CFO.



Turn with me to Slide 3. I'm Mark Moran, Head of Business Development and Operations of Litquidity, a Wall Street communications and media firm. I'm co-host of today's call along with Litquidity and WOLF Financial. WOLF is the #1 Twitter spaces host for investors. It provides daily live audio education to more than 75,000 investors. WOLF's CEO, Gav Blaxberg will moderate the Q&A. Gav hosts and moderates more than 20 engaging finance-focused Twitter spaces for free every week.



Now turn with me