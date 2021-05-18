Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Raul R. Rodriguez - Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. I am Raul Rodriguez, and I am the Chief -- President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Rigel Pharmaceuticals. I am very happy to welcome you to the Rigel Pharmaceuticals 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. As you know, we are hosting today's meeting through a virtual online platform hosted by Broadridge Financial Solutions.



Stockholders who are attending the meeting with a valid 16-digit control number will have the opportunity to submit questions or comments during the Q&A portion of this meeting through the text box located on your screen. We will try to answer questions that -- submitted and that are germane to the proposals and/or of this meeting and if we have time. Please submit your questions now to make sure they are received in a timely manner for our review and response.



The time is now 8:02 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, and the polls are open for voting for all matters to be presented. The polls will be closed after voting -- to voting after I