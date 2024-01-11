Jan 11, 2024 / 08:00PM GMT

Raj Gunashekar JPMorgan-Analyst



Hi. Good afternoon. Welcome to the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Raj Gunashekar. I'm with the healthcare investment banking team. Today, I'm pleased to introduce -- we have the Rigel Pharmaceuticals team and their CEO, Raul Rodriguez. Thank you.



Raul Rodriguez Rigel Pharmaceuticals - Inc. - President &CEO



Thank you, Raj. I appreciate the invitation. Thank you to our JPMorgan colleagues for having invited us. It's a pleasure to tell you a little bit about Rigel. So we will do the presentation, and at the end, we have a little bit of Q&A.



So first of all, before we start, some important forward looking statements. Feel free to read this, it's a lot of text, on our website. So Rigel is a hematology-oncology commercial stage company here in the Bay Area. And there's two parts of the story I'd like to tell you about. One is commercial execution, where we have two products on the market at present: TAVALISSE for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenia, ITP, and then REZLIDHIA, our newest product