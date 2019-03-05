Q4 2018 B. Riley Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to B. Riley Financial's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call. My name is Hector, and I'll be your conference operator.



Earlier today, B. Riley issued a press release with its financial results. A copy can be found in the Investor section of the company's website at ir.brileyfin.com.



As a reminder, this call is being recorded. A replay of today's call will also be made available on the company's website.



Joining us today are Bryant Riley, Chairman and co-CEO; Tom Kelleher, co-CEO; and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO. (Operator Instructions) And before we conclude today's call, I'll provide the necessary cautions regarding forward-looking statements.



I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Bryant Riley. Mr. Riley, please proceed.



Bryant Richard Riley - B. Riley Financial, Inc. - Chairman & Co-CEO



Thanks, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's call. 2018 was another year of substantial growth for B. Riley Financial. Throughout 2018, we focused on finding ways to better