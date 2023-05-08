Q1 2023 Revolution Medicines Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Revolution Medicine's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Erin Graves, Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Erin, please go ahead.



Unidentified Analyst -



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the First Quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are Dr. Mark Goldsmith, Revolution Medicine's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Steve Kelsey, our President of R&D; and Jack Anders, our Chief Financial Officer. Peg Horn, our Chief Operating Officer, will also join us for the Q&A portion of today's call.



As we begin, I would like to note that our presentation will include statements regarding the current beliefs of the company with respect to our business that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and