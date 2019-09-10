Sep 10, 2019 / 08:40PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



All right. So thanks, everyone, for joining this session with Revance. I just need to mention our disclaimer upfront that we need to refer to you www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. It's very much my pleasure to welcome Dan Browne, the CEO of Revance. He is actually one of the cofounders and has more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across biopharmaceuticals and medical technology. So thank you very much for joining us, Dan.



L. Daniel Browne - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Director



Thank you, David.



Questions and Answers:

I guess it would be great for you to start with your vision for Revance. Obviously, you've achieved a lot particularly in the past year or so but how you see the company evolving going forward? And then we can get into some more details on execution and events to watch.