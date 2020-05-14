Revance Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Angus C. Russell - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen.



I'm Angus Russell, Chairman of the Board of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.



I want to welcome you to our 2020 shareholders' meeting. We are pleased you could be with us today, virtually only as a result of concerns over the coronavirus situation. Additional benefits of hosting a virtual meeting allows us to provide expanded access, improved communication and cost savings for our stockholders. Virtual meetings are a highly efficient way to enable shareholders to attend shareholder meetings without incurring the expense and inconvenience of traveling to the meeting site, thereby allowing the company to directly communicate with a larger shareholder audience than the traditional in-person meeting. Stockholders who are