Q2 2020 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jeanie D. Herbert - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Senior Director of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, Jonathan. Joining us on the call today from Revance are President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; Chief Financial Officer, Toby Schilke; Chief Operating Officer and President of R&D and Product Operations, Dr. Abhay Joshi; and Chief Commercial Officer of Aesthetics and Therapeutics, Dustin Sjuts.



Earlier today, Revance released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.