Aug 06, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Revance Therapeutics Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded today, August 6, 2020.
I would now like to turn the call over to Jeanie Herbert, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Revance.
Jeanie D. Herbert - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Senior Director of IR & Corporate Communications
Thank you, Jonathan. Joining us on the call today from Revance are President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; Chief Financial Officer, Toby Schilke; Chief Operating Officer and President of R&D and Product Operations, Dr. Abhay Joshi; and Chief Commercial Officer of Aesthetics and Therapeutics, Dustin Sjuts.
Earlier today, Revance released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. If you have not received this news release or you would like to be added to the company's distribution list to receive future releases, please go to the Investor Relations section of Revance's website, which
Q2 2020 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...