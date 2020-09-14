Sep 14, 2020 / 09:15PM GMT

David Reed Risinger - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD in Equity Research and United States Pharmaceuticals Analyst



Good morning. So my name is Dave Risinger. I cover U.S. pharmaceuticals at Morgan Stanley, and it's very much my pleasure to introduce leadership from Revance.



I do need to read a disclaimer just very quickly. Please note that this webcast is for Morgan Stanley's clients and appropriate Morgan Stanley employees only. It's not for members of the press. And if you're a member of the press, please disconnect and reach out separately. For important disclosures, please see www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And if you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



So it's very much my pleasure to welcome both Mark Foley, who's the President and CEO of Revance; and Toby Schilke, who's the CFO of the company, for a discussion this afternoon.



I thought it would be best to have each of them introduce themselves briefly. Obviously, they