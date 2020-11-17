Nov 17, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Annabel Samimy - Stifel Nicolaus - Analyst



Hi, good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Revance presentation. I am Annabel Samimy, biopharmaceutical analyst here at Stifel. And it's our pleasure to have Mark Foley with us today, CEO of Revance, as well as Toby Schilke, who is somewhere in a box I think on this platform.



So, as we look at Revance today, you are literally jumping into a commercial transition with the launch of your aesthetics platform that includes both fillers and a fintech platform, and you are about to add another with -- I'm going to stay within six months because we're not quite sure. So, why don't I just step back, let you guys have a five minute state of affairs -- brief state of affairs of where Revance is right now and we'll just launch into Q&A.



Mark Foley - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - President & CEO



Sounds good. Thanks, Annabel. We really appreciate the opportunity to be here. So, I think just stepping back, this has been truly a transformational year for Revance. If you think of where we were this time last year,