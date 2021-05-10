Q1 2021 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Revance Therapeutics First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, May 10, 2021.



I would now like to turn the conference call over to Jessica Serra, Head of Investor Relations and ESG for Revance. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Jessica Serra - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Head of IR & ESG



Thank you, Donna. Joining us on the call today from Revance is President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; Chief Financial Officer, Toby Schilke; Chief Operating Officer and President of R&D and Product Operations, Dr. Abhay Joshi; Chief Commercial Officer, Aesthetics and Therapeutics, Dustin Sjuts; and President of Innovation and Technology, Aubrey Rankin.



During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to Revance's 2021 guidance, the clinical development of our product candidates, business strategy and planned operations, commercialization plans, the timing and outcome of the