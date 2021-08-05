Q2 2021 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Joining us on the call today from Revance is President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; Chief Financial Officer, Tobin Schilke; Chief Operating Officer and President of R&D and Product Operations,Dr. Abhay Joshi; Chief Commercial Officer, Aesthetics and Therapeutics, Dustin Sjuts; and President of Innovation and Technology, Aubrey Rankin.



During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements including statements related to the clinical development of our product candidates, our business strategy, planned operations, commercialization plans, potential benefits of our drug product candidates and technology,