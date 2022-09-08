Sep 08, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Revance conference call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, September 8, 2022. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Jessica Serra, Head of Investor Relations and ESG for Revance. Please go ahead.



Jessica Serra - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Head of IR & ESG



Thank you, Olivia. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss the U.S. FDA approval of DAXXIFY, a brand name for daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm injection. Joining us are Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; President, Dustin Sjuts and Chief Financial Officer, Tobin Schilke.



The press release announcement and approval issued earlier today is available on our corporate website and contains the indication statement for DAXXIFY as well as important safety information. The product label and full U.S. prescribing information for DAXXIFY are also available on our website.



During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements, including