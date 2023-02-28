Q4 2022 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Revance Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, February 28, 2023.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jessica Serra, Head of Investor Relations and ESG for Revance. Please go ahead.



Jessica Serra - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Head of IR & ESG



Thank you, Jack. Joining us on the call today from Revance are Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; President, Dustin Sjuts; and Chief Financial Officer, Toby Schilke.



During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to 2023 guidance, cash flow breakeven and future revenue and expenses, our value creation and growth potential, the efficacy and duration of DAXXIFY, our ability to draw on our debt, our regulatory submissions and approvals, our entry into the therapeutics market, our commercial success, consumer preferences and behavior that benefits to us, practices and