Feb 28, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Revance Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Jessica Serra, Head of Investor Relations and ESG for Revance. Please go ahead.
Jessica Serra - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Head of IR & ESG
Thank you, Jack. Joining us on the call today from Revance are Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; President, Dustin Sjuts; and Chief Financial Officer, Toby Schilke.
During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to 2023 guidance, cash flow breakeven and future revenue and expenses, our value creation and growth potential, the efficacy and duration of DAXXIFY, our ability to draw on our debt, our regulatory submissions and approvals, our entry into the therapeutics market, our commercial success, consumer preferences and behavior that benefits to us, practices and
Q4 2022 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...