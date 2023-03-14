Mar 14, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Balaji V. Prasad - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director
(technical difficulty) the next session of the Barclays Healthcare Conference. My name is Balaji Prasad. I'm the senior analyst for the Barclays Bank pharma coverage. And with us today with -- from Revance, we have Mark Foley, CEO. Mark, it is always pleasure to have you and (inaudible) here.
Mark J. Foley - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO & Director
Thanks for having us.
Balaji V. Prasad - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director
Yes. So, earnings had been (inaudible) a couple of weeks ago. Would you like to start with opening comments and then we can go into the Q&A.
Mark J. Foley - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO & Director
Sure. Well, I mean, it's been a long time coming DAXXIFY market. We're really excited about the year ahead. And we're well underway with our launch strategy and plan, having launched the PrevU program, which is our phased launch strategy, to make sure that we're
Revance Therapeutics Inc at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
Mar 14, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...