Q2 2023 Revance Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Revance Therapeutics Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, August 8, 2023.



I would now like to turn the conference call over to Jessica Serra, Head of Investor Relations, Communications and ESG for Revance. Please go ahead.



Jessica Serra - Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - Head of IR & ESG



Thank you, operator. Joining us on the call today from Revance are Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley; President, Dustin Sjuts; and Chief Financial Officer, Toby Schilke. During this conference call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to 2023 guidance, cash flow breakeven, operating leverage, blockbuster potential and capital structure, our ability to draw on our debt, future revenue and expenses, the market, our growth potential, our CD approval and entry into therapeutics, our commercial success, account penetration, injector and consumer preferences and behavior, the efficacy and duration