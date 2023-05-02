May 02, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Tara Sobierajski - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - Events Coordinator



Good morning, and welcome to the Reviva Pharmaceuticals' KOL webinar. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded, and a replay will be made available on the Reviva website following the conclusion of the event.



I'd now like to turn the call over to Dr. Lax Bhat, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Reviva Pharmaceuticals. Please go ahead, Lax.



Lax Bhat - Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. - Founder, President, and CEO



Thank you, Tara. Good morning, everyone. My name is Lax Bhat. I'm the Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva Pharmaceuticals.



Reviva is a clinical Phase 3-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. We use chemical genomics-driven technologies to develop new drugs. We have currently two proprietary platform therapies in development.



Today's KOL webinar is focused on our company Phase 3 drug candidate brilaroxazine for schizophrenia