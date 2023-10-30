Oct 30, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
As a reminder, this webcast is being recorded today, October 30, 2023. I will now turn the call over to Reviva's CEO, Lax Bhat. Please go ahead.
Lax Bhat - Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. - CEO
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome everyone to the Reviva's brilaroxazine program update conference call. Earlier this morning, the Reviva issued a press release announcing positive topline results for the Phase 3 RECOVER study evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of brilaroxazine for adults with schizophrenia. A copy of this press release is available on the company's website through our SEC filings. Following our prepared remarks, we will hold a question-and-answer session with key opinion leader, Dr. Larry Ereshefsky, Chief Scientific Officer of Follow the Molecule, will join as well.
Please note that on today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are based on current
