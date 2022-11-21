Q3 2022 Ryvyl Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 21, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the RYVYL third-quarter 2022 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) The earnings press release accompanying this conference call was issued at the close of the market today. The quarterly report, which includes the company's results of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was filed with the SEC today.



On our call today are RYVYL Chairman, Ben Errez; Chief Financial Officer, Drew Byelick; and Chief Operating Officer, Min Wei.



I'd like to remind everyone the statements made on today's call and webcast, including those regarding future financial results and industry prospects, are forward looking and may be subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the call. Please refer to the company's regulatory filings for a list of associated risks. A replay of this call and webcast will be available for the next 90 days on the company's website under the Events section.



At this time I'd like to turn the call over to Ben Errez,