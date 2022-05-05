Q1 2022 Runway Growth Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standby, and welcome to the Runway Growth Finance First Quarter 202 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Mary Friel, Assistant Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Mary Friel -



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Runway Growth Finance Conference Call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. With us on the call today from Runway Growth Finance are: David Spreng, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Founder; and Tom Raterman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



Runway Growth Finance's first quarter 2022 financial results were released just after today's market close and can be accessed from Runway Growth Finance's Investor Relations website at investors.runwaygrowth.com. We have arranged for a replay of the call at the Runway Growth Finance web page or by using the telephone number and passcode provided in today