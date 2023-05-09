Q1 2023 Runway Growth Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing-by and welcome to the Runway Growth Finance First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mary Friel, Assistant Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Mary Friel -



Thank you, operator. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to Runway Growth Finance conference call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Joining us on the call today from Runway Growth Finance are David Spreng, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Founder and Tom Raterman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



Runway Growth Finance's first quarter 2023 financial results were released just after today's market closed and can be accessed from Runway Growth Finance's Investor Relations website at investors.runwaygrowth.com. We have arranged for a replay of the call at Runway Growth Finance's web page.



During this call, I want to