Nov 09, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the RxSight Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Alex Huang. Please go ahead.
Alex Huang - RxSight, Inc. - IR
Thank you, operator. Presenting today are RxSight President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ron Kurtz; and Chief Financial Officer, Shelley Thunen. Earlier today, RxSight released financial results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website. Before we begin, I would like to inform you that comments and responses to questions during today's call reflect management's view as of today, November 9, 2023, and will include forward-looking and opinion statements, including predictions, estimates, plans, expectations and other information.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and
Q3 2023 Rxsight Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...