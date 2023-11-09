Q3 2023 Rxsight Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Alex Huang - RxSight, Inc. - IR



Presenting today are RxSight President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ron Kurtz; and Chief Financial Officer, Shelley Thunen. Earlier today, RxSight released financial results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2023.



Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and