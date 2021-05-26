May 26, 2021 / 07:40PM GMT
Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Thanks, everyone, for joining. This is the Rackspace session at the Technology, Media and Communications Conference here for JPMorgan. My name is Tien-Tsin Huang. I cover the payments and IT services sector at JPMorgan and super excited to have the Rackspace team with us. With us from Rackspace, we've got Amar Maletira, the CFO and President; as well as we've got Joe Crivelli, who does a great job in Investor Relations with us.
So welcome. Thank you both for spending some time. We're going to do a fireside chat, if that's okay. We'll also take questions from the audience through the Ask A Question portal. So I'll be keeping my eye out for that. But again, welcome to you both. Unless you guys have any questions for me, let's get right into it.
Amar Maletira - Rackspace Technology, Inc. - President & CFO
Thank you. Thank you for having us here, Tien-Tsin. Excited to be here.
Rackspace Technology Inc at JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Virtual) Transcript
May 26, 2021 / 07:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...