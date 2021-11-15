Q3 2021 Rackspace Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Joseph J. Crivelli - Rackspace Technology, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Rackspace Technology's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. Kevin Jones, our CEO; and Amar Maletira, our President and CFO, are joining us today. The slide deck we will refer to today can be found on our IR website.



