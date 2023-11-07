Nov 07, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Rackspace Technology Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Sagar Hebbar. Please go ahead.
Sagar Hebbar - Rackspace Technology, Inc. - Head of IR
Thank you, and welcome to Rackspace Technologies Third quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I am Sagar Hebbar, Head of Investor Relations. Joining me on today's call are Amar Maletira, our Chief Executive Officer; and Bobby Molu, our Chief Financial Officer.
As a reminder, certain comments we make on this call will be forward-looking. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ. A discussion of these risks and uncertainties is included in our SEC filings. Rackspace Technology assumes no obligation to update the information presented on the call, except as required by law.
Our presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures and adjustments to
Q3 2023 Rackspace Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 07, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...