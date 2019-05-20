May 20, 2019 / NTS GMT

* Michael O'Leary

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

* Neil Sorahan

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO



* Stephen Furlong

Davy, Research Division - Transport and Logistics Analyst



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ryanair full year results presentation. I'm Michael O'Leary, Chief Executive of Ryanair, and with me is Neil Sorahan, our CFO.



Neil Sorahan - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO



Good morning.



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



This morning, we released full year results with profits down 29% to just over EUR 1 billion on