Jul 16, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Ryanair Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.



Today, I'm pleased to present Michael O'Leary, CEO. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining in our call this morning.



There's been a degree of uncertainty over the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and its delivery over the last number of months. As you'll be aware, we were scheduled to take 5 of these aircraft in April, May and June this year with another 53 aircraft scheduled for delivery later on this -- at the back end of 2019 and into early 2020, which would have given us a total of 58 aircraft for the summer 2020 schedule, and that underpinned our traffic growth estimates of -- which is about 152 million passengers this year rising to 162 million passengers in the year to March FY '21.



We're still in the realms of uncertainty at the moment, but it's clear