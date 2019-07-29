Jul 29, 2019 / NTS GMT

* Michael O'Leary

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

* Neil Sorahan

Ryanair Holdings plc - CFO



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Very welcome to the Ryanair Q1 results conference presentation. My name is Michael O'Leary, I'm the Group CEO, and I'm joined today by Neil Sorahan, our CFO.



Neil Sorahan - Ryanair Holdings plc - CFO



Good morning.



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



We'll run straight into the slide presentation. As you'll have seen, the model of Ryanair remains undinged. We are the lowest fare, lowest cost carrier. We're #1 for traffic, 152 million passengers for the full year this year, up 6% -- 7% on last year. And we expect to maintain that