Jul 29, 2019 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Jul 29, 2019 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Michael O'Leary
Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
* Neil Sorahan
Ryanair Holdings plc - CFO
=====================
Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Very welcome to the Ryanair Q1 results conference presentation. My name is Michael O'Leary, I'm the Group CEO, and I'm joined today by Neil Sorahan, our CFO.
Neil Sorahan - Ryanair Holdings plc - CFO
Good morning.
Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
We'll run straight into the slide presentation. As you'll have seen, the model of Ryanair remains undinged. We are the lowest fare, lowest cost carrier. We're #1 for traffic, 152 million passengers for the full year this year, up 6% -- 7% on last year. And we expect to maintain that
Q1 2020 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Pre-Recorded Presentation Transcript
Jul 29, 2019 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...