Q1 2020 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Ryanair Q1 results conference call. Neil is joining us by phone from London, and then I have most of the rest of the team with me here in Dublin.



As you'd have seen this morning, we reported 21% fall in Q1 profit to EUR 243 million. The key element of that was the 6% decline in average fares, 11% -- thus stimulating 11% traffic up to 42 million guests. Revenue per guest was flat at EUR 6.55 per passenger, largely due to a better-than-expected performance in ancillary revenues. We opened up 239 new routes and 4 new bases in Marseille, Bordeaux, Southend and Berlin. Malta Airlines became the fourth group airline. The Lauda Airbus fleet has grown to 20 A320s this year. We have