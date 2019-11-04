Nov 04, 2019 / NTS GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Ryanair half year results. I'm Michael O'Leary, Group CEO, and I'm joined by Neil Sorahan, the Group CFO.



Neil Sorahan - Ryanair Holdings plc - CFO



Good morning.



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



This morning, you'll have seen results from Europe's favorite airline group. We have the lowest fare, the lowest costs of any airline in Europe. We're #1 for traffic, rising to -- growing to 153 million passengers this year. We're #1 for coverage. We're adding to the group. Airlines Buzz, Lauda and Malta, have joined the