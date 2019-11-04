Half Year 2020 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Welcome to the Ryanair H1 Results Conference Call. I'll now hand the floor to our host, Mike O'Leary, CEO. Please go ahead.



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. You're all very welcome to the Ryanair H1 Results Conference Call. I'm here with a group of our managers here in London, most notably Eddie Wilson, the new CEO of Ryanair DAC; David O'Brien; Shane O'Toole, among others. We're also joined on the call from different parts of the world by Neil Sorahan, CFO; Kenny Jacobs; John Hurley, CTO; Juliusz Komorek; and others.



I don't propose -- in the interest of brevity here, I'm not going to read you the press release that we put up on the website this morning. We also have an extensive Q&A video. I think the results speak for themselves.



A couple of quick themes. We've had a reasonable half year. The unit costs are well under control. I think it's impressive we're