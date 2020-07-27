Jul 27, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Ryanair Q1 Results Conference Call. I'm joined this morning by our Group CFO, Neil Sorahan, and we'll move straight through.



As you'd have seen this morning, we released our Q1 results for the quarter ended the 30th of June. We reported a Q1 loss of EUR 186 million compared to a Q1 profit of EUR 243 million in the prior year. Traffic in the quarter fell by 99%, as all of our fleet was essentially grounded from the middle of March until the end of June. Our Q1 traffic fell from 42 million passengers last year to just under 0.5 million passengers this year.



Cash preservation has been prioritized by the company in the last quarter,