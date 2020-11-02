Nov 02, 2020 / NTS GMT

Corporate Participants

Michael O'Leary

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

Neil Sorahan

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Ryanair H1 Results Press conference. I'm joined this morning as usual by Neil Sorahan, our group CFO. And we'll run you briefly through a slide presentation and a quick Q&A.



As you can imagine, all of the results today are dominated by the COVID-19 crisis, which has bedeviled our industry for the last 6 months and covers the full 6 months of this period. However, throughout that crisis, the key fundamentals remain unchanged. Ryanair remains Europe's lowest-fare, lowest-cost airline.



Prior to COVID, we were on track for 150 million passengers. We cover more airports, more bases than any other airline. We have successfully and in a