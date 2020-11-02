Half Year 2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Ryanair H1 FY '21 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.



Today, I'm pleased to present Michael O'Leary, Group CEO. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Ryanair Half Year Results conference call. You'd have seen this morning that we have released the half year results on the website. There is a comprehensive slide presentation and a Q&A on the website. So I would take it all that as read or seen. And then I'll just give you some comments on top of that. So as you've seen the results this morning, covered a 6-month period to the end of September. A first quarter, we were essentially grounded, successfully returned to service in the 1st of July. We've run with about 60% of that capacity through the summer season, following all the ECDC and EASA health measures. And that has been successfully implemented.