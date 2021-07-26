Jul 26, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jul 26, 2021



Corporate Participants

* Michael O'Leary

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

* Neil Sorahan

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ryanair Q1 results press conference and Q&A. Joining me as always this morning is our Group CFO, Neil Sorahan.



Highlights for the quarter shows Q1 traffic rebounded from 0.5 million to 8.1 million passengers, principally as capacity recovered in May and June. However, COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on our business. Most of our Easter flights were canceled, and there was a slower-than-expected easing of EU government travel restrictions into May and June.



The first July rollout of the EU Digital COVID Certificates, the DCC and the scrapping of quarantines for vaccinated arrivals in the U.K. from about mid-July has seen a surge