Q1 2022 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Q1 results conference call. We have the whole team assembled at various locations on call today. We posted this morning, the usual press release. We've done the -- Neil and myself have done a Q&A on the results and the investor slide presentation. I propose to spare you all that detail. Rather than going through the press release, I'll take that as read and give you a couple of themes. I think the key one in this morning -- three key themes this morning's message, one is traffic recovery. Two is the very strong performance on cost containment and how that would play out over the next 2 or 3 years. And then I think the extraordinary increase, the extraordinary growth