Nov 01, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 01, 2021 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Michael O'Leary

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

* Neil Sorahan

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. You're very welcome to the Ryanair H1 results presentation. I'm Michael O'Leary, the Group CEO, and I'm joined this morning by Neil Sorahan, our Group CFO.



As you will have seen this morning on the ryanair.com website, we've reported a H1 loss of EUR 48 million, a significant improvement on the EUR 411 million loss in the H1 prior year. In the first half of this year, we've seen a very strong rebound in traffic. It's up 128% from 17.1 million last year to 39.1 million in this half year. We've taken delivery of the first of our 737 Gamechanger aircraft.



We finished the half year with a very strong cash balance of EUR 4.24 billion. That's up from