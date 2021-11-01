Half Year 2022 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Welcome to the Ryanair H1 FY '22 results.



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. You're all very welcome to this H1 results call. I'm here with Eddie Wilson and our team in London. Neil, Thomas Fowler, [Tracey McCann], Ryanair CFO, here in Dublin.



So we'll -- as you all know, this morning on the website, we posted up the shareholder presentation, did an MD&A and a Q&A, myself and Neil. So we'll take you through the press release pretty quickly and ask Neil for some comments, then we'll leave as much room as we can for Q&A. We're pretty tight for time, so we'll be finished -- we have to finish on or before 11:00.



So if you see this morning, we reported a loss of EUR 48 million as traffic has rebounded very strongly at lower fares. I think what's interesting in