May 16, 2022

Presentation (Pre-recorded)

May 16, 2022 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Michael O'Leary

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

* Neil Sorahan

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Stephen Furlong

Davy, Research Division - Transport and Logistics Analyst



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ryanair Full Year Results broadcast. I'm Michael O'Leary, the Group CEO of Ryanair. With me this morning is Neil Sorahan, the Group CFO. We're happy to communicate to you this morning our full year results for the year ended March 2022. Over the last 12 months, we reported a loss of EUR 355 million, a significant improvement on the full year loss of just over EUR 1 billion the previous year. All of these losses are substantially due to the impact of COVID