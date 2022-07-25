Jul 25, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation (Pre-Recorded)

Jul 25, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Michael O'Leary

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

* Neil Sorahan

Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO



=====================

Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Ryanair Q1 results release conference. My name is Michael O'Leary, the Group CEO, and I'm joined this morning by Neil Sorahan, our Group CFO.



Neil Sorahan - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CFO



Good morning.



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



We'll open as usual with some opening remarks from me. I'm then going to ask Neil to take you through the slide presentation and then we'll mix and match during a Q&A session.



So this morning, Ryanair reported a Q1 profit after tax of EUR 170