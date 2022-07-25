Q1 2023 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. You're very welcome to our Q1 results conference call. We're here with the senior team, me, Eddie Wilson, Neil Sorahan is on call from London where he's covering the media stuff this morning; Tom Fowler, our Director of Sustainability; and Tracey, our -- the Ryanair CFO; with Peter Larkin the Head of Investor Relations.



You've seen this morning -- so we released earlier this morning both the Q1 results. We've done the usual video Q&A. It's all available on the ryanair.com website, and I assume we'll take that everybody has seen that.



So I'll just give a couple of comments