Half Year 2023 Ryanair Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Ryanair H1 FY '23 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this call is being recorded. Today, I am pleased to present Michael O'Leary. Please begin your meeting.



Michael O'Leary - Ryanair Holdings plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. You're all very welcome to the Ryanair half year results conference call. I'm in London with a portion of the team; Eddie Wilson is in Dublin with another portion of the team; Neil Sorahan is in New York, all joining us on the call this morning.



I'm going to take the results, and the MD&A and everything, that is [just] read. So the -- I think we'll maximize time for the Q&A here. Couple of great themes I would point you to the slide presentation on the website.



I think the 2 key issues coming out of COVID and coming out of the half year is Slide 4 which shows the unit cost, ex-fuel gap widening considerably between us and every other airline in Europe. We went into COVID with a unit cost ex-fuel of